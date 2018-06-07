Jewish museum in Cyprus aims to build bridges to Arab world

Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the leader of Cyprus’s 3,500-strong Jewish community, looks at Torah scrolls including two that were stolen by the Nazis in WW2 and recovered by the Soviet Red Army, at a synagogue in Cyprus’s Jewish Community Center in the town of Larnaca.

A new Jewish museum in Cyprus aims to be a bridge-builder to the Arab world and beyond, a place where visitors who may never set foot in Israel can learn about the Jewish faith, the Holocaust and the tumultuous beginnings of the Jewish state.

Items going on display in the seven-story structure in Larnaca will include some of more than 100 Torah scrolls – Judaism’s holiest book – that Russian authorities discovered in the Nazis’ possession and which for decades were kept at a military installation 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Moscow.

A key selling point for the eastern Mediterranean island nation as the venue for the museum is its proximity to the Middle East. It plans to open in May 2019. [AP]