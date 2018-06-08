Prior actions bill for fourth review submitted to parliament

The finance ministry submitted to parliament on Friday the omnibus bill with the prior actions required by Greece's creditors to complete the fourth and last program review.



The government is rushing to secure approval for the bill on June 14 in the hope that the next Eurogroup meeting on June 21 will agree on a comprehensive agreement on the last review, post-bailout supervision and the country's debt pile.

The bill will be fast-tracked through parliament, starting from the parliamentary committees of finance, commerce, social affairs and public administration on Monday, before it is sent for debate at the main chamber on Wednesday.



According to the schedule, the vote on the draft bill should start at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Greece's third bailout program expires on August 20 and the government wants to secure a debt relief deal this month that will help the country make a successful return to bond markets.