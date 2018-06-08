Greek university entrance exams get under way

A senior high school student labors over an exam paper on Modern Greek as exams for entry to universities got under way around the country Friday. On Thursday, students vying for entry to technical schools also sat exams on the same subject. More than 104,000 candidates are trying to get into universities and technical colleges, the police force, the fire brigade and military academies. The total number of places at universities and technical collages for 2018-19 is 74,692. Exams on core subjects will finish on June 19. [Eurokinissi]