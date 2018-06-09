Toll costs on Egnatia Odos Highway to spike in 2019

Tolls on the Egnatia Odos Highway are slated to go up as of January 1, 2019, adding considerable expense to the travel costs of commuters and businesses using the northern Greek motorway.

More specifically, cars will be charged 0.05 euros per kilometer from 0.03 euros today.

The new way to calculate tolls will lead to marked increases at some stations, like the one at Malgara outside Thessaloniki, which will charge 2.98 euros, instead of the current rate of 1.20 euros – a staggering 150 percent rise.