TV license list to be finalized on Tuesday

The National Broadcasting Council (ESR) is due to convene on Tuesday in order to finalize the list of television stations that will be granted broadcasting licenses.



The council’s plenary will draft its final list after discussing the case of the sixth and final station, Tileoptiki Elliniki, which failed to secure a license in last year’s tender.



Positive decisions have already been made for Alpha, Antenna, Epsilon, Skai and Star.



However, the final list compiled by the ESR will also need to be rubber-stamped by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, before the procedure can move forward.