Greece to be partner country at NYC's Fancy Food Show
Greece will be the partner country at this year’s 64th Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York from June 30 to July 2.
Visitors, who are expected to number some 50,000, will have the chance to sample Greek food products exhibited by 44 Greek exporters with the support of the Enterprise Greece corporation.