Richard W. Moore | Athens | To July 7

American photographer Richard W, Moore juxtaposes the past and the present in “Athens Twice Seen,” an exhibition in which he merges his own images snapped in emblematic parts of the Greek capital with vintage photographs. The show will remain on display at the Hellenic American Union through July 7. Open Mondays to Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge. The opening will take place on Thursday, June 14, starting at 8 p.m.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki,

tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr