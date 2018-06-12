Tsipras: 'Republic of North Macedonia' for universal use

Greek Prime Minister Tsipras said in a televised statement on Tuesday that the name change of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to "Republic of North Mecedonia" would be reflected both domestically and abroad.

He said that the accord would allow a clear distinction between Greece’s Macedonia province and the country.

"The name change will be implemented not only the country’s international relations but also domestically," Tsipras said adding that Skopje would need to revise its constitution. [Reuters]