FYROM PM Zaev submits full text of agreement to President

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Wednesday met with President Gjorge Ivanov to submit the full text of an agreement with Greece on the name dispute announced Tuesday.

Reports said that the meeting, which was attended by FYROM foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov, lasted for about two minutes.

Ivanov has been critical of the prime minister’s handling of the negotiations with Athens, insisting that any settlement does not entail changes to the Balkan country’s constitution.



The president of FYROM is expected to give an address to the nation over the issue.