Matiz Meets Gabo | Athens | June 14 - July 29

TAGS: Visual Arts, Literature, Exhibition

The exhibition “Matiz - Gabo: The Chroniclers of Macondo,” comprising 40 images by eminent Colombian photographer Leo Matiz accompanied by texts by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (both natives of Aracataca), a leading proponent of magical realism, breathes life into the fictional town of Macondo. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Tavros,
tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr

