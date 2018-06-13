Prosecutor probes tabloid front page for incitement to crime

The head of Athens' First instance Prosecutor's office Ilias Zagoreos ordered on Wednesday an emergency investigation into the extreme-right tabloid Makeleio, which published a front page showing the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister being shot by a firing squad for 'selling out' Macedonia in the deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



The probe will determine whether charges can be filed for incitement to commit a crime and insulting the president.

The main article is titled "At eight meters, like Beloyiannis," in reference to Greek resistence leader Nikos Beloyiannis who was shot in 1952, with the subtitle: "The puppets of the collaborators handed over our Macedonia to the Albanian-Slavs with the false name 'North Macedonia.' Pavlopoulos - Tsipras - Kotzias: firing squad with a shot in the head for the fatal blow."



It is accompanied by two pictures, one of a military firing squad and one showing uniformed soldiers with the bloodied, photoshopped heads of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.



A separate article below shows a soldier lying in the grass with the photoshopped head of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, with bood on his face.



The title below says: "In times of war, traitors are executed Mr. President of the Republic."