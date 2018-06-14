Dimitrov upbeat over outcome of name deal referendum

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has said he believes that the people of the Balkan state will support the name deal reached with Greece in an upcoming referendum.

“Our responsibility was to create an opportunity and offer a possibility to our citizens to voice their opinion about the future they desire,” Dimitrov said after talks with German Foreign Minister Maas in Berlin on Thursday.

“The most responsible thing to do for the government, and the Government stands ready to carry the burden of its political responsibility, for the parliament and for the president is not to stand in the way of and replace the will of the citizens,” Dimitrov said.

“Historic victories and historic successes are never easy to achieve. We have the duty of working on attaining such a success every day,” he said.

“There will be a difference of opinions, but it would be politically responsible to leave the choice to the citizens, explaining to them as well why we believe this is good for our country. I am confident that the citizens will make the right choice.”