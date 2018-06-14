Greek parliament debating no-confidence motion

Greece’s parliament has started debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras filed by New Democracy opposition over a deal to solve the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The debate is expected to conclude by 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I have an obligation before the Greek people to try to avert the mortgaging of our country's future with an agreement that is detrimental to our national interests," New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.