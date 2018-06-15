Greece is a key US ally in a volatile region, says US envoy

Greece is an important ally of the United States and a pillar of stability in a turbulent region, the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Friday, speaking at an Economist Conference in Athens.



“We see Greece as a key ally in a volatile region; a pillar of stability that we are investing in as part of the US strategy to anchor the western alliance,” he said.



Greece's strategic location and strong commitment to spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense has a key role to play in a US strategy for Europe that seeks to stabilize the south eastern frontier, he added.



Pyatt also spoke of this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair, where the US will be the honored country, saying the country's role as a regional pillar of stability is one of the reasons he has spent so much time and energy promoting it.



He said TIF will provide a compelling platform to highlight Thessaloniki and northern Greece’s strategic role in building bridges with the Balkan countries.