The ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct at the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) could impact the processing of thousands of asylum claims in Greece.



The European Union’s anti-fraud agency OLAF is investigating allegations of misconduct in procurement procedures, irregularities in management of human resources and possible breaches of data protection at EASO.



According to employees at EASO, its executive director Jose Carreira was removed from his post last week until the investigation is completed.



However, the European Commission did not officially confirm the news when asked by Kathimerini.



The turmoil has also delayed plans to move asylum services from hotspots to other buildings as part of plans to expedite asylum claim procedures.



EASO has attributed the delay in the move to bureaucracy.



Authorities fear that if the allegations of mismanagement at EASO stick, then this could chip away at its credibility and in turn have an impact on asylum procedures.



This could prove decisive given that an increasing number of European countries are hardening their stance and are less willing to accept migrants and refugees.