Accountants are already taking it for granted that the deadline for the submission of income tax declarations concerning last year’s incomes will be extended. Sources say it is possible the new deadline will be 30 days later, on July 30, with the following day being the last day for the payment of the first tranche due.

Tax experts report that, besides the hassle of the resubmission of declarations due to the demand by the tax mechanism that taxpayers make amendments, some technical problems typically emerge in the last 15 days of the period of submission, especially after 11 a.m. All this makes the submission or even temporary saving of tax statements impossible.

By Friday only 43 percent of the statements due had been submitted, amounting to 2,740,199 declarations. This means that within 15 days, up until the June 30 deadline, more than 3.53 million statement will have to be uploaded, or 235,000 every day. The online system is practically incapable of coping with such a huge volume of data.

From the statements processed so far it emerges that one in every three taxpayers will have to pay additional tax this year for 2017 incomes, averaging out at 792 euros.

