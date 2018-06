Clouds gather over the port of Nafplio in the northern Peloponnese on Saturday. A weather system dubbed ‘Minos’ will hit much of the country over the weekend, bringing rain, thunder and hail. Downpours have already caused flooding and power outages in parts of Attica and northern Greece. The wet weather is expected to continue through the middle of the week. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]