Only few technical issues open after teleconference with creditors, says official

Only technical issues remain to be resolved between Greece and its creditors to complete the compliance report required by the Eurogroup to complete the fourth program review in its next meeting on June 21, a government official said on Monday after a teleconference.



According to the official who participated in the teleconference talks went “very well,” and only "2-3 technical issues" remain to be completed.



According to information, the pending issues relate to the changes in the management of public utilities, the relocation of public services from the area of the former airport in Elliniko, and the transfer of voting rights of the umbrella social security fund EFKA in Attica Bank to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

These prior actions are not expected to affect the submission of the compliance report to the Eurogroup.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, Labour Minister Efi Achtsioglou and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis participated in the teleconference.