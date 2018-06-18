Athens bus drivers planning walkouts Tuesday, Thursday

Buses will be running a restricted service on Tuesday and Thursday as Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) employees hold a new round of work stoppages to protest the planned closure of the bus depot at Elliniko, southern Athens, and the anticipated job losses this will entail.

Buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m on Tuesday as staff walk off the job in the early morning and late at night. Employees are planning another walkout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, when they are to meet to discuss further action.

