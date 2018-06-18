Internet users in Palaio Faliro and Vyronas in Athens, and in Kalamata in the southern Peloponnse will be the first to enjoy state-subsidized fiber-to-the-home services (FTTH), with Moschato in Athens, Kalamaria in Thessaloniki and Larissa in Thessaly set to follow in September.

The annual connection cost is estimated between 40 and 46 euros per month, of which the state intends to cover 13 euros for the first 24 months through vouchers that will be distributed without income or other criteria. Another one-off subsidy of 48 euros will be granted for the acquisition of the necessary hardware.

The timetable and other details of the project were discussed last Friday between General Secretary for Telecommunications and Post Vassilis Maglaras and the heads of the three companies developing the new-generation networks: Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind.

The government intends to spend 700 million euros to improve Greece’s position in superfast broadband networks, of which 250 million euros is earmarked for strengthening demand for FTTH connections.

In the first year of the project – until March 31, 2019 – the government aspires to see 130,000-140,000 new connections, for which a total subsidy of some 50 million euros has been secured. More information is available at www.stbb.gr.

The project has the strong support of the three companies, but network availability remains next to zero at the moment. By the end of the month some availability is expected in Faliro on Athens’s southern coast.

Connections will be offered regardless of the company that constructs the fiberoptics network, with the wholesale commercial policy set to be finalized by the end of June. Therefore, service suppliers will be able to acquire in the wholesale market any connections they wish and sell them on to consumers.