The government’s growth strategy has certain weak points, according to the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which, however, sees some progress from previous such blueprints.

In its monthly “Economy & Enterprises” bulletin, the federation’s economists say the plan addresses some significant issues for the economy and businesses. However, it adds, for many of them the actions included are either insufficient to meet the existing challenges or refer to conditions that are far worse in reality than recorded in the blueprint.

Such is the case with the chapters referring to the tax system, labor relations, public administration and licensing, with SEV stressing that the prospect for a more rational response to excessive taxation is not seen as a crucial and urgent condition for the consolidation of growth and the labor market’s recovery.

SEV argues that transforming the production base and safeguarding taxable assets and public revenues in the long term require a clear and investment-friendly change of the tax policy mix. The report also stresses that the intervention on the minimum salary should not get transferred through forced arbitration across the economy without examining market peculiarities.

