US Ambassador: Up to Greek government to show commitment to reforms

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt reiterated his country’s support for Greece’s economic recovery, saying it all depends on the decisions of the Greek government, in comments to journalists after a speech at the Greek Investment RoadShow 2018 in New York on Tuesday.



Pyatt said the United States recognizes that the great challenge is to help Greece maintain economic recovery, noting that “a lot of things depend on the decisions of the Greek government and the continued demonstration of its commitment to reforms.”



Asked about the Athens-Skopje name deal, he said reiterated his support, adding he was briefed by UN envoy Matthew Nimetz who seemed upbeat about the FYROM government’s commitment to the swift implementation of the deal.



The ambassador also supported comments by Alternate Economy and Development Minister Alexis Chartists, who noted in his speech the economic benefits for Greece from the name deal with FYROM.