More Greek debtors to benefit from repayment plan

The 120-installment payment plan for self-employed professionals and businesses with debts to the state and social security funds has been extended from arrears of up to 50,000 euros to 125,000 euros.



The measure is also extended to include debts created in 2017.



Furthermore, those owing to state or social security funds more than 125,000 euros may also enter the favorable payment plan provided they submit a sustainability report and a plan for the restructuring of their arrears from an independent expert.



The extension of the extrajudicial debt settlement mechanism is set to benefit thousands of self-employed and companies.