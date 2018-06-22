ND: Tsipras's 'delusions' delayed debt deal by four years

Commenting on the debt deal for Greece secured at the Eurogroup summit early on Friday, conservative New Democracy said that agreement could have been achieved in 2015 if Alexis Tsipras, then opposition leader, had not been "peddling his delusions on the backs of Greek citizens."

"We anxiously await Mr Tsipras's speech for the confirmation of what was unfortunately confirmed last night," ND said in a statement.

It referred to the fact that new pension cuts and tax hikes are due to come into effect in six months from now, that Greece must achieve primary surpluses of 3.5 percent until 2022 and 2.2 percent until 2060, and that Athens would be subject to quarterly inspections by foreign auditors, "something that did not happen in any other country."

"What the country still really needs is to achieve a high, sustainable rate of growth," ND said. "This government has proved that it cannot do this," it said, adding that it is time for "political change."