Milos reaches out to Beyonce

Authorities on Milos have invited American pop star Beyonce to visit the Aegean island as part of its campaign to repatriate the world famous Venus de Milo statue which is housed in the Louvre museum in Paris.



The Municipality of Milos came up with the idea after Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z made a music video in the Louvre in which the statue features prominently.



“It is a symbol in a hostage situation, deprived of its right of repatriation to where it belongs,” authorities said, adding that the “fact another artist of international fame like Beyonce chose to stand next to these world-renowned monuments adds to their timeless value.”