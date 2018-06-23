Early commuters to be inconvenienced Monday

Early morning commuters will be inconvenienced on Monday as Athens metro staff are to walk off the job until 9 a.m., the morning rush hour.



The walkout is to affect metro lines 2 and 3, but not Line 1, also known as the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway.



Employees of the capital’s public transport services have scaled up industrial action in recent weeks to express their objection to understaffing, a lack of spare parts and equipment, and further cutbacks mandated as part of Greece’s agreement with its international creditors.