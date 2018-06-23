Ten months after oil leak, Saronic Gulf beaches ‘safe’

Ten months after the Agia Zoni II tanker sank in the Saronic Gulf, and following a widespread campaign to clean up tons of leaked fuel, local authorities say the sea and coastline have been depolluted.



The leak had prompted concern about the quality of water in coastal municipalities. But, amid rising temperatures, bathers have returned to beaches along the affected area and local mayors say swimming is now safe.



“Following communication with the Greek Center for Marine Research and after tests on the water which we carried out last year and this year... there is no sign of any problem, no presence of mineral oils,” the mayor of Saronikos, Giorgos Sofronis, said.



“The coastal area has been prepared to receive residents and visitors as it is every year,” he told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.



The mayor of Vari, Voula and and Vouliagmeni, Grigoris Konstantellos, struck a similar note, telling ANA-MPA there was “not a trace of pollution” on local beaches.