Greece to seek fair distribution of burdens in mini summit on migration
Greece will reiterate its standing positions on migration at the informal mini EU summit in Brussels on Sunday, emphasizing the need to revise the European asylum policy to have a fair distribution of the burdens created by the refugee crisis.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to say that migration is a European issue and must be managed as such, implementing European and not unilateral initiatives, according to government sources cited by the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.
He will also call for cooperation between the countries of origin and transit countries.
The meeting is hosted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to bridge divisions between EU countries over migration.
It comes ahead of next week’s European Council summit in Brussels on June 28-29, where migration will top the agenda.
Arrivals of EU leaders and heads of state will start at 3.30 p.m (Greek time). The summit meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at about 8 p.m.