Greece to seek fair distribution of burdens in mini summit on migration

TAGS: Migration, EU

Greece will reiterate its standing positions on migration at the informal mini EU summit in Brussels on Sunday, emphasizing the need to revise the European asylum policy to have a fair distribution of the burdens created by the refugee crisis.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to say that migration is a European issue and must be managed as such, implementing European and not unilateral initiatives, according to government sources cited by the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

He will also call for cooperation between the countries of origin and transit countries.

The meeting is hosted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to bridge divisions between EU countries over migration.

It comes ahead of next week’s European Council summit in Brussels on June 28-29, where migration will top the agenda.

Arrivals of EU leaders and heads of state will start at 3.30 p.m (Greek time). The summit meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at about 8 p.m.

