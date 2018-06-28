The Athens metro was once considered an example to be emulated, in all respects.

It was embraced wholeheartedly by all Greeks as a modern and efficient form of transport.

However, this was not the case with the country’s politicians who have continually failed to show it the care and respect it deserves.

Previous governments triggered the process of its gradual decline by using it to grant political favors to cronies – a well-known scourge in the country and the cause of so many ills.

And now, due to the ineptitude of those that manage it, the metro has been transformed into a Third World transport network.

Athenian commuters are rightly indignant and angered because they are paying the price of these failings.

However, what is most infuriating is that an organization that was once lauded for operating with rules and professionalism is now coming apart daily before the very eyes of commuters.