Agamemnon | Epidaurus | July 6-7

Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon” takes center stage next weekend at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus as part of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival. Plotting, unfortunate fates and morality loom large in the first play of the “Oresteia” trilogy, which focuses on the return of Agamemnon to his kingdom and family. The play will be in Greek with English surtitles. Both performances begin at 9 p.m. Tickets start from 6.40 euros and are available at www.viva.gr. A shuttle bus from Athens to Epidaurus and back is also available (11 euros). For more information, including how to get there, visit greekfestival.gr.

