Roma drug gang busted

Police have dismantled an organized criminal gang that distributed drugs around Athens, authorities said on Saturday.

The operation led to the arrest of 24 people, aged between 20 and 71, who have been charged with violating drug laws and illegal weapons possession.



The suspects were arrested in a coordinated operation in western Attica and, in particular, the Roma camps of Aghia Sotira and Acharnes, where the gang was based.



An investigation was launched over the weekend to ascertain the extent of the gang’s activities.