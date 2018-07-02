Greek police detain three in Athens' FYROM name deal rally

Greek police detained three people on Sunday night following clashes with protesters outside Parliament during a rally against June’s deal between Athens and Skopje on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

About 30 protesters threw stones and flares against policemen who responded with tear gas to repel the crowd, according to the authorities. The clashes lasted for about half an hour.



A separate rally against the name deal was held in Thessaloniki on Sunday with protesters gathering on Aristotelous Square.



They had originally tried to gather in front of the White Tower but were prevented from doing so by police. There were some brief scuffles before the protesters moved their rally on to Aristotelous.