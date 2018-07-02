Governing coalition may split over name deal, says ANEL spokesman

Theodoros Tosounides, spokesman of the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), said on Monday his party will consider parting ways with ruling left-wing SYRIZA if the government brings to Parliament the name deal clinched with Skopje over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



“We kept the country on its feet and we are leading it out of the bailouts, and yes, there is a possibility our paths will split in the future when the [name] deal comes to Parliament,” he told private broadcaster SKAI.



His remark echoes comments made by ANEL leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Sunday who said his party may leave the governing coalition if the name deal is submitted to lawmakers for approval.



“For us, the name issue is non-negotiable. At the end of the day, the Greek people voted us [to serve] the greater good. So when the time comes, and if the time comes, we will follow through with this popular mandate using the most important means we have. Our withdrawal from the government,” Kammenos told a meeting of ANEL MPs.