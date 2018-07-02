Tsipras praises debt deal in first cabinet meeting after Eurogroup

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hailed on Monday the deal achieved at the last Eurogroup meeting on Greece’s fourth program review and the debt relief package, in the first cabinet meeting after the meeting of eurozone’s finance ministers on June 21.



“It is our first meeting after the historic decision of the Eurogroup on June 21 which ended irrevocably the [vicious] circle of reviews and bailouts and provided a definitive solution to the sustainability of Greek debt,” Tsipras told his ministers in his opening speech.



He said international analysts, European institutions and ratings agencies are upgrading the country and recognise “the historic character” of the deal.



Greek lawmakers are scheduled to debate the content of the agreement on Thursday, following a request submitted by New Democracy.