Athens Medical owner tables bid for Hygeia

G. Apostolopoulos Holdings, owner of listed Athens Medical Group, announced on Monday it has submitted a takeover bid for the entire share capital of rival Hygeia Group.



The offer, in cooperation with US fund HIG Capital International, amounts to 0.95 euros per share, bettering the 0.92-euros-per-share bid tabled by CVC.



The initial response from Hygeia Group owner Marfin Investment Group was that it will examine the new offer.