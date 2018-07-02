BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Athens Medical owner tables bid for Hygeia

TAGS: Business, Health

G. Apostolopoulos Holdings, owner of listed Athens Medical Group, announced on Monday it has submitted a takeover bid for the entire share capital of rival Hygeia Group.

The offer, in cooperation with US fund HIG Capital International, amounts to 0.95 euros per share, bettering the 0.92-euros-per-share bid tabled by CVC.

The initial response from Hygeia Group owner Marfin Investment Group was that it will examine the new offer.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 