Eggplants & Jazz | Tsakonia | July 5-9

Leonidio, the capital of the Tsakonia region in the eastern Peloponnese, is gearing up for the colorful Melitzazz festival from July 5 to 9, dedicated to the sweet and velvety Tsakonian eggplant, which has Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status under European Union law. With concerts, workshops and film screenings taking place all around town, there will also be plenty of street food with international and local flavors. Music acts range from Diminuita: Le Petit Big Band, performing swing and jazz numbers, to Folk and Roll, in Balkan rhythms and ska. For more information and a detailed program, visit www.melitzazz.gr/en or call 27570.22807.