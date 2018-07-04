Authorities step up efforts to combat West Nile virus

A man wearing a protective suit and mask sprays over shallow water in the region of Argolida in the eastern Peloponnese on Wednesday, as part of the program launched by the Regional Authority of the Peloponnese to safeguard public health from the West Nile virus. So far this year four people have contracted the virus, which is carried by infected mosquitoes, according to data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO). KEELPNO said the patients most likely contracted the virus in the region of Megara, western Attica. [Vasilis Papadopoulos/Eurokinissi]