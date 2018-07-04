Tsipras, Zaev may meet at London's West Balkans summit on July 10, reports say

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Zoran Zaev will likely meet on the sidelines of the West Balkans Summit in London on July 10, according to FYROM media on Wednesday.



The two Premiers are expected to discuss developments in the two countries after the agreement signed between Athens and Skopje on FYROM's name last month and coordinate their actions to achieve its approval, in a sign of improved bilateral relations, according to the reports.



The West Balkans Summit will be the fifth for the leaders of the region and other European partners. It is an initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel aimed at promoting security, prosperity and stability in the region.