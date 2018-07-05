Debate on Parliament to focus on post-bailout austerity

A debate in Parliament about the economy, and in particular the commitments that Greece has signed up to after the expiry of its third international bailout in August, is scheduled for Thursday following a request by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calling for the debate, Mitsotakis said the premier can no longer "hide behind public relations fiestas" but must own up to Greek citizens that the much-vaunted "clean exit" from austerity is actually "a clean entry into a fourth memorandum."

Both Tsipras and Mitsotakis are to address the House as are other party leaders and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

