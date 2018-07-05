Migrants to be returned to Greece, Italy from German-Austrian border, Seehofer says

Undocumented migrants at the German border with Austria who have travelled to Europe via Greece or Italy must be returned to either Athens and Rome accordingly, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday following talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna.

"The refugees who have been registered and have applied for asylum in Italy and Greece, but reach the Austrian border will be moved to transit centers and from there back to Rome and Athens," he said.

Seehofer also announced that he will meet next week with his Italian and Austrian counterparts for talks aimed at restricting the Mediterranean sea route used by migrants heading to western Europe.

The German minister made the comments though Rome and Berlin have yet to reach a deal on the issue. Sp