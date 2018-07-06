Unsafe vehicles on Greek roads

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles on Greek roads have reportedly not passed the KTEO roadworthiness test, and an increasing number of drivers are failing to turn up for their appointments at test centers.



According to the official data, just 2.2 million vehicles (private and professional cars and motorcycles) per year undergo KTEO tests out of 4 million, which means that more than 1.5 million do meet safety standards.



According to the president of the federation of private test centers, Constantinos Vikas, most drivers avoid the test, not because of the 50-euro fee, but because they fear that their vehicles will need repairs and they do want to cover the cost.