Athens Camerata Orchestra appeals for financial help

The Athens Camerata orchestra has appealed to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to take action and provide a solution to the problems it has faced over the past four years which are threatening its very survival.

In an open letter to Tsipras, the orchestra’s eight permanent musicians say that without a solution the orchestra will “slowly die.”

They also said that the orchestra has been without management since 2015, it receives no financial help and is still operating thanks to the efforts of its unpaid and uninsured musicians.