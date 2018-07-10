Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and his deputy Giorgos Houliarakis are in the United States for a series of meetings with funds and banks in New York and Boston, aiming to convince investors about Greece's growth prospects and attract long-term investors, but also to assess the timing of a possible new foray into the markets.



The two ministers will present the Eurogroup decision on the country's debt pile, the positive assessments on the agreement and the recent upgrades of Greece's sovereign credit rating by a number of ratings agencies.



However, Tsakalotos and Houliarakis are expected to face scepticism concerning the sustainability of Greece's debt in the long-term and the country's ability to achieve the agreed primary surplus targets for a long time without affecting economic growth.