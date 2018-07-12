Scholz says would be a mistake for Greece to change bailout program

It would be a big mistake for Greece to try to change the adjustment program that has been agreed with its lenders, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the economic and monetary committee of the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday.

“It is important to respect the agreements whichever government is in Greece. It would be a big mistake to change the program that has been agreed on,” he said responding to a relevant question, adding however that there is some room for flexibility.



Scholz said Greece will be exiting the bailout program and is “on the right track” and economic growth is showing momentum, which he said proves the success of the stability mechanisms available in the EU.