Boissonnas | Thessaloniki | To September 15

Swiss photographer Frederic Boissonnas made two trips to Thessaloniki, in 1913 and 1919, capturing the northern port city at two important times in its history: during its liberation from Ottoman rule and after the devastation of the 1917 fire that razed almost the entire city center. “City of Beautiful Churches – The Thessaloniki of Frederic Boissonnas, 1913 and 1919” features 26 modern prints of images captured by the photographer, from the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation’s (MIET) Greek Literary and Historical Archive (ELIA), and highlights the various aspects of the city’s multicultural character. The exhibition will remain on display at the foundation's bookstore through September 15 and opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

MIET bookstore, 11 Tsimiski,

tel 2310.288.036, www.miet.gr