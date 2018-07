Despite soaring temperatures across the country, a group of tourists brave the sweltering heat to pose for a photo in front of the Temple of Olympian Zeus in central Athens. Temperatures rose above 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) on average around the country, with a high of 34 C (93 F) recorded in Athens, and are expected to rise slightly over the coming week. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]