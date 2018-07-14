Teenage tourist killed in speedboat accident in Paxi
A 15-year-old tourist was killed on Saturday after he was hit by the propeller of a speedboat driven by his father off the island of Paxi, in western Greece.
According to the coast guard, the teenager and his two siblings were onboard the speedboat when, for unknown reasons, he fell in the water.
He was transferred to the health clinic in Paxi where the doctor confirmed his death.
The coast guard is investigating the incident.