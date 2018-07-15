MONDAY

Hospital doctors across Greece hold a work stoppage from 11.30 a.m. until the end of shift. They will also hold a rally outside the Ministry of Health at 12.30 p.m.

The Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) holds a demonstration outside the Finance Ministry in Athens at 7 p.m. The demonstration is aimed at drawing attention to the issues of unhealthy professions and civil servants’ mortgages interest rates.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund convenes to appoint a new chief executive officer for National Bank.

Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas delivers a speech at the Hatziyianneio Cultural Center of Larissa, central Greece, at 8.30 p.m. titled “Greece is Turning a Page.”

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) holds the “Symposium on the Future of Teaching and Researching in a Global World” at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens) from 6 to 8 p.m. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

The Onassis Foundation Science Lecture series opens at the Foundation for Research and Technology at Iraklio on Crete. To Friday. (Info: 2810.394.269, www.forth.gr/onassis)

The Municipal Authority of Kifissia, northern Athens, holds an open meeting titled “Business Success Stories” at 4 Louki Akrita Street, Nea Erythraia, Athens. (Info: www.kifissia.gr)

TUESDAY

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King makes an official visit to Cyprus to meet with Justice and Public Order Minister Ionas Nicolaou and other officials.

The National Documentation Center (EKT) has organized an event titled “Sharing Economy: Toward a Sustainable Sharing Economy Venture,” which will take place at the EKT Media Room of the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens) from 4.30 to 8 p.m. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its May data on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Athens-listed Ideal Group holds its annual general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (OLME) holds a protest rally outside the Ministry of Education, starting at 2 p.m.

Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas and SYRIZA central committee secretary Panayiotis Rigas address a public debate in the central square of Nea Smyrni in Athens titled “Progress or Conservatism?”

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas addresses a meeting at the Red Hall (63-63 Constantinou Palaiologou) in Sparta, in the Peloponnese, titled “Greece after the Bailouts: Fair Growth - Equality - Social Justice.”

Hygeia hospital and the Medical School of the European University Cyprus hold a ceremony for the signing of the 10-year cooperation agreement at 1.30 p.m. at the hospital’s Nikolaos Louros Conference Center.

The National Documentation Center (EKT) hosts an event titled “The Challenge of Legal Support to a ‘Scale Up’ Enterprise: Investors, New Markets, Contracts” at the EKT Media Room of the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens) from 5 to 8 p.m. (Info: vasilaki@ekt.gr)

Listed companies Pasal, Attica Bank and Karelias hold annual general meetings.

THURSDAY

National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos begins a two-day visit to Cyprus for events commemorating the 1974 Turkish invasion on the island. To Friday.

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds its annual general meeting and dinner from 6 to 11 p.m. Thomas Rachel, the Bundestag’s state secretary to the federal minister of education and research, will be the keynote speaker. (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the May readings of its industrial turnover index.