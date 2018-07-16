Athens traffic restrictions lift for summer on Friday

There will be no restrictions on vehicles entering central Athens from Friday until the end of the summer, the Traffic Police confirmed on Monday.

The restrictions, which go into effect every fall through early July, are designed to reduce traffic in the downtown Athens area.

According to the system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days of the month, while vehicles whose license plates end in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

As the number of cars circulating in the city drops due to the start of the peak summer holiday period, traffic police confirmed that all vehicles except large trucks will be permitted to circulate in the city center through August.