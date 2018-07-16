Lawyers assault referee in northern Greece

[Kozanimedia]

A referee officiating a soccer match in the northern Greek town of Kozani between teams of the bar associations of Athens and Thessaloniki was physically assaulted after awarding a penalty shortly before the end of the game.

According to reports, the referee was assaulted by two lawyers who are members of the Athens bar, along with supporters who invaded the pitch.

He was taken to hospital where doctors said he suffered cuts and bruises.